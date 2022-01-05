BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $76.42.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

