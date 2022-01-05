BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $76.42.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
