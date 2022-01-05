BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 180 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

