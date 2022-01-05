BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $391.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.