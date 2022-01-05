BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $253.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,056,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

