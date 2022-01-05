BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

