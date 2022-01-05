BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $1.05 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEI stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.