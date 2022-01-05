BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 5,814.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

