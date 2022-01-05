BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $61,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

