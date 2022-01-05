BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

