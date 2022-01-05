bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

BLUE opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

