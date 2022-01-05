Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,439,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,261,146 shares of company stock worth $80,849,058 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $128,800,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $61,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $57,329,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OWL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

