BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

