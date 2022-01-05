BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.