BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 129,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

