BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years.
Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 114,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,926. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
See Also: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.