BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years.

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 114,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,926. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

