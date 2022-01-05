BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 144,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,510. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $16.29.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
