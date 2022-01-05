BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BRLA traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 344 ($4.64). The company had a trading volume of 148,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,086. The stock has a market cap of £135.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.79 ($5.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.11.

In other BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust news, insider Laurie Meister bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £9,940.15 ($13,394.62).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

