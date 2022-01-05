Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0074

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $79,995.63 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003878 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037524 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,755,495 coins and its circulating supply is 10,755,491 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.