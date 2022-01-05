Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $719.71 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $41.09 or 0.00089490 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $719.71 million and $16.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00321767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00140235 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

