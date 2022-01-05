Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Achieves $10.10 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $220.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

