Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 780.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIRDF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

