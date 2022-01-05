Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $146.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $128.93 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

