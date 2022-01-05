Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BIOAF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

