Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.00 and last traded at $234.38. Approximately 22,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,428,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,116 shares of company stock valued at $132,263,990. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

