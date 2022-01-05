Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) PT Raised to GBX 1,750 at Morgan Stanley

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,450 ($19.54) to GBX 1,750 ($23.58) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.89) to GBX 1,720 ($23.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

BYG opened at GBX 1,741 ($23.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600.50. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,040 ($14.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72).

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.50), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,938,148.50).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

