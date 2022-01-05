BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 167,493 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 102.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 578.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

