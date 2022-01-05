Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $61.62

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.62, but opened at $67.49. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 85,272 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

