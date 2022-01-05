BERNcash 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 67% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $32,893.56 and approximately $6.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BERNcash has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.79 or 1.00340465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00086182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.04 or 0.00502504 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00291862 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00150435 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001900 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

