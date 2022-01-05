Berenberg Bank Increases Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($43.79) to GBX 3,450 ($46.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,177.20 ($42.81).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,862 ($38.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,784.87. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 2,292 ($30.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,366 ($45.36).

In other news, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,396.11). Also, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($37.78) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($94,310.52).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

