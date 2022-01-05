Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.66

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $10.63. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 325,195 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $363.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

