Belt Finance (BELT) Market Cap Reaches $21.49 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and $452,375.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004841 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

