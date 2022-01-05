Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, raised their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BDC stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 132,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,710. Belden has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 56,680.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

