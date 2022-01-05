Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 543715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

