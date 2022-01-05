Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.22.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

