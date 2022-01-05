Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €94.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($107.24).

BC8 has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

ETR:BC8 traded down €1.78 ($2.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €61.34 ($69.70). The company had a trading volume of 90,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €49.15 ($55.85) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($79.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

