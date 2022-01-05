Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.