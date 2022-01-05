Beacon Hits Market Cap of $549,633.50 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $549,633.50 and $3,163.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022826 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

