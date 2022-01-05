Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Baudax Bio Company Profile
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
