Barrington Research Weighs in on Gray Television, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.