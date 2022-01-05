Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 46389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on BARK. Citigroup cut their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

