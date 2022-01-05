Barclays Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $24.82 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

