Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.36

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Banner alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.86.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.