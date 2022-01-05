Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKNIY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

BKNIY remained flat at $$5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

