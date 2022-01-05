Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo Sells 9,000 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $611.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.