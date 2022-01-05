Bank of Hawaii Acquires 9,831 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 58.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

