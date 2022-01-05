Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.