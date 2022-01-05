Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

