Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter.

PHO opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

