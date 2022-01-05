Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 119,847 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

