Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSMX. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 960,864 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 900,110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSMX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 31,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

