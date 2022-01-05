Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE:BALY opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Bally’s by 19.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188,823 shares during the period.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

